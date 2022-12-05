The Justice & Accountability Center, a legal services, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces an expungement clinic in the Feliciana area Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The 20th Judicial District, Feliciana clinic starts at 2 p.m. at 2084 La. 10, Jackson. Expungement seekers must bring their court minutes, background check, and bill of information.
Attorneys will be present free of charge to complete expungement petitions for filing. All participants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Louisiana has the highest expungement filing cost of any state in America and many obstacles to record-clearing.
Nearly half of Louisiana children have a parent with a criminal record, making this bar to employment, education and entrepreneurism a generational plague in a state that rates at the bottom of most quality of life and educational outcome studies, a press release said. It is the goal of JAC to assist the community until the laws and requirements are changed to ensure expungements are fair and easily accessible.
JAC regularly offers monthly reentry legal and expungement clinics, driver’s license clinics, know your rights sessions, and fair chance hiring sessions, in addition to trainings on how individuals can file their own expungement without an attorney utilizing JAC’s online app. “By offering these community gathering spaces, we seek to lessen the excessive legal burdens for people with criminal records so that they may be truly free and move forward in life,” said Sherie Thomas, Outreach & Engagement Director.
To see the group’s other events, visit www.jaclouisiana.org/events.