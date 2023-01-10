CES Kinder CKLA Cropped.jpg

Xylah Beauchamp and Audrey Collins discuss the lesson Dec. 1, 2022, as Jeremy Allen looks on. Students in Shamanda Sanders-Williams' kindergarten reading class at Clinton Elementary School lead instruction as part of the Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum routines. 

 Provided photo

Students in Shamanda Sanders-Williams' kindergarten reading class at Clinton Elementary School recently led instruction as part of the Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum routines. 

