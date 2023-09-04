Knights open season with 32-27 win over East Iberville Community news report Community News Staff Author email Sep 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Slaugher Community Charter quarterback Ty Ford hands off the ball to Carson Baxter during Friday's win. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher The Slaughter Community Charter Knights lineup Friday against East Iberville in their home opener. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Knights, from left, Jamison Fletcher, Malachi Wyre and C.J. Sensley walk off the field after a play during Friday's season opener. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Slaughter Community Charter Knights on Friday captured a season opening 32-27 win over East iberville.The Knights face Varnado High Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today