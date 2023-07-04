Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper was re-elected to serve for his fourth term at the 101st annual convention of the organization June 25.
The election took place during the organization’s voting delegates session and saw the reelection of the members of the executive committee as well. Harper, a grain, sugarcane, rice and crawfish farmer, said it was an honor to serve as president once again, especially during the centennial year.
“I am so proud to have served for the past two years and look forward to this next year in the best farm organization in the world,” Harper said. “The volunteer leaders, the staff and the farmers all across Louisiana are what make Farm Bureau the voice of Louisiana agriculture.”
Also reelected were First Vice-President Marty Wooldridge, of Caddo Parish; Second Vice-President Scott Wiggers, of Franklin Parish; Third Vice-President Richard Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; and Secretary-Treasurer Mike Melancon, of St. Martin Parish. Women’s Leadership Chair Michele Simoneaux was re-elected to her position.
Board members are elected from 11 districts across the state for two-year terms. This year, odd-numbered districts held elections for board members.
Newly elected to the board are District V Board Member Brian Churchman, of Vernon Parish; District VII Board Member James “Bozo” Cox, of Cameron Parish; District IX Board Member John Thompson, of Feliciana Farm Bureau; and District XI Board Member Bobby Simoneaux, of Assumption Parish.
Voting delegates reelected District I Board Member Loyd Dodson, of Bossier Parish; and District III Board Member William Stutts, of West Carroll Parish.