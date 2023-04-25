Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative has designated Lane Regional Medical Center as a Birth Ready Plus facility.
This designation celebrates the hospital’s consistent health care improvement for perinatal health outcomes, the result of implementing clinical practices to promote safe, equitable and dignified birth for all, a news release said.
Hospitals receiving the Birth Ready Plus designation undergo an application and review process by the group. Five required areas include participation in collaborative learning, health disparity and patient partnership, policies and procedures, structures and education, and outcome and process measures.
“We are proud to be designated as a Birth Ready Plus facility,” said Dawn Fuller, director of Women’s Services at Lane. “Lane has been working with LaPQC for years to implement evidence-based best practices. We are committed to providing compassionate, family friendly and specialized health care to every patient, every time.”