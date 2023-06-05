More than one hundred seniors from across East Feliciana Parish gathered for food and fun with the theme Let the Good Times Boil May 19 at the Jackson site of the East Feliciana Council on Aging.
The annual party included boiled crawfish out back in the covered area with dancing, bingo, and the awarding of numerous door prizes inside. Also inside, a plate lunch of catfish, salad, corn, bread pudding and roll accompanied by a bowl of crawfish étouffée was served.
It was the largest gathering so far for the newer Jackson site, with its larger social hall, and was decorated as a bayou/swamp scene.
Music was provided by DJ Desselle and wife Kathy on stage next to a Cajun-styled shack. Some seated seniors, not dancing, enjoyed the music as they clapped and sang along.
Guests taking part in the festivities included state Rep. Daryl Roy Adams, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis and Clerk of Court David Dart.
COA Director Cyndi McManus said contributing businesses, agencies, officials, her staff and extra volunteers were responsible for making it such a success.