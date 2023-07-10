The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury is seeking bids for the sale of a St. Helena Street building that formerly housed a furniture store.
Bids, if any are received, will be opened at 3 p.m. July 17 at a meeting of the jury’s Building and Properties Committee. The jury could act on the bids at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. that day.
Appraiser James G. Lipscomb said in an April report that the building is worth $244,000, but participants in a July 3 public hearing on the proposed sale, and some jurors, questioned whether anyone would be willing to offer that amount.
The jury bought the property for $125,000 several years ago at the request of Sheriff Jeff Travis, who proposed renovating it for office space. The sheriff’s civil and criminal divisions are split between a small office adjacent to the courthouse and the parish jail.
Travis was unable to obtain funds for the renovation work, however, and the jury decided this year to declare it as surplus property.
The jury rented the property to a television production company for several years.
District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, questioned by several jurors, said the jury could sell the property for less than its appraised value, but the resolution approving such a sale would have to detail the reasons for accepting a lower amount.
On another matter in the July 3 session, a certified public accountant who audited the jury’s finances for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022, said the jury had a “clean audit” and the report was submitted to the state Legislative Auditor before the June 30 deadline.
Matt Margaglio, of Kolder, Slaven & Co., said the jury has enough money on hand that would enable it to operate for 49 days without receiving any income, which he said puts it in better shape financially than some public entities.
The audit report gigged the jury for not amending its budget when income or revenues changes, up or down, exceeded 5%, as required by law, and for not having information on federal program revenues and expenses readily available to the auditors.
The jury’s cash position was helped by an influx of federal disaster relief and COVID-19 relief funds, according to a synopsis of the audit report.
The jury planned to use $2 million in COVID-19 relief money to fund an election year road overlay program, but Public Works Committee Chair Jason McCray said the lowest of three bids received for the project last month was $3.6 million.
McCray said the jury may be able to come up with about $3 million for the work, but he said the project will have to be trimmed to fit the available funding. He said the current plan to overlay 2 miles of road in each juror’s district may have to be cut to 1.5 miles.
He said his committee will meet to make a recommendation for jury action.