Students in an LSU Ogden Honors College seminar are capturing the first-person narratives of Louisianans who have served in the military.
In addition to being added to the T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History, part of the LSU Libraries, the oral histories the students collect will be housed in the Library of Congress’ national database as part of a partnership with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
Students in Honors 2020: Oral History and the Louisiana Veterans Experience are learning how to preserve valuable historical information by collecting personal recollections through recorded interviews. These interviews become primary sources that are available to anyone interested in understanding the influence of Louisiana veterans who have served in the U.S. military during the 20th and 21st centuries.
In August, Monica Mohindra, director of the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project, flew to Baton Rouge to meet with the students in Honors 2020 and discuss the collaboration between LSU and the Library of Congress. Mohindra spoke about the importance of preserving these stories at the local and national level. During the talk, she emphasized how these students are “creating a living memorial to veterans’ stories … not just about their service, but how that service impacted their lives and communities.”
The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs played an instrumental role in the Honors 2020 course. The department provided help in identifying Louisiana veterans to interview and coordinated opportunities for the students to interview residents of Louisiana Veterans Home, in Jackson, and Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, in Reserve.
The oral history process is more intensive than simply recording someone talking about their life. First, the students select their interview subjects. Once a subject agrees, they fill out a biographical data form with information, such as when and where they were born; when and where they served; medals they received; large operations they participated in; and when they left the service. From there, the students conduct 10 hours of background research for every hour they intend to interview their subject. They familiarize themselves with the historical context in which their subject served and develop thoughtful in-depth questions.
The students are trained on how to deal compassionately with any trauma that may come up in the interview. Then, they work in teams, with one serving as the interviewer and the other as an audio engineer in charge of the video and audio equipment and any photography. Afterward, they transcribe the interview, making it keyword-searchable for researchers looking for information.
While World War II is thoroughly documented through the lens of oral history, the goal of the class was to compensate for the lack of stories of veterans who served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Persian Gulf Wars.
To learn more about the oral histories of Louisiana veterans stored in the T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History, visit the Louisiana Digital Library website at louisianadigitallibrary.org/islandora/object/lsu-thwcoh-military:collection.
Also, part of the Williams Center’s mission is to help members of the public with their own oral history projects. The center offers community workshops on best practices, including interviewing techniques, how to conduct background research and how to navigate the paperwork required to have their oral histories housed at the Williams Center or the Library of Congress. For information, email Jen Cramer at jabrah1@lsu.edu.