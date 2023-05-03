After hearing several complaints about the condition of parish roads at its May 1 meeting, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury moved money around to prepare for a possible summer overlay project.
The bulk of the allotted money, $2 million, is coming from federal funds the jury received through the American Rescue Plan Act approved in the early months of the Biden administration.
Another $300,000 will come from the parish’s road and bridge fund.
To free up some of the federal money, the jury rescinded an earlier $1 million allocation for expanding internet services in the parish. State officials did not choose the jury’s plan when they awarded other federal money for internet broadband projects.
According to the discussion, the jury will divide the available $2.3 million equally among eight of the nine jurors and seeks bids to overlay as many miles of paved roads in each district as possible.
The ninth juror, Keith Mills, of Jackson, has only one parish gravel road in his district and his district will not receive funding. The paved roads in his district are owned by the town or the state.
When a new jury is seated in January, the reapportioned Jackson district will have no parish roads, Mills said.
The discussion of road conditions began when Carl Watts, a resident of Highland Meadows Drive, asked jurors to consider overlaying the first 1,200 feet of his street.
“Right now, the front of that subdivision is just terrible,” Watts said.
Juror Richard Oliveaux said the jury cannot promise Watts the requested work will be done, noting that Midway Road in the area should be the first priority.
“I don’t want you to get false promises, and then nothing happen,” Oliveaux told Watts.
Mills said each juror will get about 2 miles of roads paved with the money available.
“We’re going to try to do the best we can with what (money) we have,” added Juror Jason McCray, who heads the jury’s Public Works and Equipment Committee.
Jurors also heard a request for pothole patching on Line Road, which led to a discussion of whether parish road employees know the proper way to patch potholes.
Appointments
In other action, the jury named Beau Cotten, a mechanical engineer, to the Planning and Zoning Commission to fill the vacancy created by the death of longtime member Royann Lane.
Jurors also named Tammy Howell and Albert Goodside to the parish Economic Development Commission. They will replace two members who have not been attending meetings, jury President Louis Kent said.