Children recently visiting the Jackson branch of the Audubon Regional Library learned about animal tracks and scat, the leaves and seeds of different trees, how to tell the age of a tree by looking at a “tree cookie" and keeping a nature journal.
Jessica Dixon, parks program consultant with the Louisiana Office of State Parks, offered up a variety of items for children to view, touch, decorate, keep and take home at the June 12 program. Her “Nature Days” presentation was part of the Audubon Regional Library’s summer slate of special activities.
Asking her young audience if anyone knew what animal scat was, Dixon said it was animal poop. Not only can you look at the footprints and tracks made by animals to tell where they have been and which way they have gone, you can find out information by looking for their scat, she said. Clear bags of realistic but artificial scat with a drawing of the particular paw or hoof prints made by the animals were viewed by the children.
Tree leaves and their seeds filled another bags Dixon displayed.
As for “tree cookie,” Dixon passed a sample to each child and explained it was actually a piece of a tree cut crossways. By counting the rings you could find out its age, she continued. She also showed an example of how they might decorate it — as an ornament, piece of jewelry or keepsake.
Handouts and activities that were given during and at the conclusion of the program included a small nature journal/booklet, colored pencils, paints and paper along with dot-to-dot fish, a poison ivy info color sheet, the Louisiana State Parks coloring book, and a booklet about harmful animals and plants which included snakes, along with a tote bag to carry everything.
The Audubon Regional Library has branches in Jackson, Clinton and Greensburg. For a schedule of upcoming programs, visit audubonregional.net.