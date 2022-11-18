The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation.
Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision to build a place in Jackson for the Felicianas and the region. Now, after construction and equipment-delivery delays that were due mostly to COVID-19, it has finally come to fruition.
Harvey says he is excited and notes that “small towns are drying up across America. The cafe and pub will be a really nice place for Jackson and encourages people to come to here … and along the way, they can learn some history … for instance about the Clinton-Port Hudson Railroad established in the 1830s and one of the earliest rail lines in the United States … and, yes, it had a spur into Jackson.”
The train theme is apparent inside and out. The interior wall decorations show historic images including some of the first primitive locomotives, local train route maps, an old train ticket and even mounted tools in the kids-corner area.
Executive chef and general manager Scott Varnedoe is working with chef Blake White, of BLK Restaurant and Catering Group LLC. Varnedoe began his career at White Oak Plantation with chef John Folse, going on to New Orleans and winning numerous awards along the way. He represented Louisiana at Epcot and twice named Best Chef in America — South.
White’s successful career in the restaurant and catering business throughout Louisiana has given him an appreciation, he says, for the potential of future special events at not only the Iron Horse but at a number of other unique and historic venues already in Jackson. Both chefs live in the area, Harvey says, and their commitment is a tremendous asset.
The impressive wood-fired pizza oven was made in France and secured through a Dallas supplier, Harvey says. Another favorite feature is the large mahogany bar in the pub and the three snugs — areas where custom-made sliding doors can be positioned to afford more privacy for customers. The doors hang from rails, another of the details in the railroad-themed décor.
Harvey credits much of the craftsmanship and construction of special features, such as the interior cypress beams, the railroad arches and installation of part of a train body that was found in Salt Lake City to use for the takeout area, to his headworker Jose Paiz, of Jackson.
The menu features Italian specialties, oven-fired pizza, steaks, seafood and more. Dishes include crispy Romano calamari as an appetizer, Ponchatoula strawberry salad, a surf and turf sandwich and entrees including chicken Marsala, fried seafood plate, spaghetti and meatballs, a 16 oz. cast iron ribeye, Italian shrimp diablo and chicken piccata.
Located at 1427 Charter ST., hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For information, call (225) 310-4026 or visit www.theironhorsela.com and on Facebook as The Iron Horse Cafe.