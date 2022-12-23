Seniors from across the parish recently enjoyed a festive meal seasoned with lots of Christmas cheer at the new Council on Aging Senior Center in Jackson, which officially opened Dec. 19.
The holiday celebration, attended by 65 seniors and guests, included music, games, door prizes and line dancing. All were served traditional Christmas dishes.
The fun and fellowship were enhanced by a high-spirited Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer provided by Bertrand “Rah Rah” Robinson Jr. along with Santa’s helper Jim Parker and keyboard player Billy Riley.
COA Director Cyndi McManus said the Jackson facility will offer lunch Mondays through Fridays. In January, she said plans are to offer activities similar to those at the Clinton center.
Seniors at both facilities are required to call (225) 683-9862 by 11 a.m. the previous day if they want to eat at one of the centers. Seniors who wish to become new lunch participants must register beforehand by phone.