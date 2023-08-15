The West Feliciana Parish Council decided Aug. 14 to delay action on a new zoning map that would eventually lead to lifting a moratorium on major new subdivision developments.
The council had planned to introduce an ordinance to adopt a revised zoning map and “to make finally effective all provisions of the Land Development Code…”
However, council member Kevin Dreher asked to delay the introduction “until such time as we make changes,” without elaborating.
Introduction of an ordinance would start a process of advertising a public hearing, holding a hearing at the next council meeting and a vote on adopting it.
The council earlier this year adopted the tougher new land development regulations but delayed implementing them and lifting the moratorium on major residential development after realizing that the revised zoning map had not been finished.
The moratorium has been in place for three years this month.
Parish President Kenny Havard said after the meeting that some council members want to make minor changes to the zoning map before it is put up for public scrutiny. He said the map generally incorporates the zoning configuration as it currently exists in the parish except for the addition of property zoned for industrial use at the southern end of the parish where industry already is established.
He said the map will incorporate new terminology found in the land development code, however.
For instance, a trailer park will still be a trailer park, but it will be labeled as a “planned unit development” or PUD in keeping with the new code, he said.
Dock plan delayed
On another matter, the council gave Havard the authority to sign a boundary agreement with property owners in an area bordering the parish jail in St. Francisville, where the parish jail is situated.
But council member Melvin Young blocked allowing Havard to sign an agreement with American Cruise Lines to build a second docking facility on eight acres of land the parish owns on the Mississippi River.
Young voted against adding the agreement to the agenda, which killed it.
The vote angered Havard, who asked council President John C. Thompson to call a special meeting as soon as possible on the item because the work needs to begin while the river is low.
“We can do it then and waste a bunch of time,” Havard said sarcastically.
The cruise ship company wants to build a low-water docking station on the site. Havard said the agreement will include language guaranteeing the public access to the boat launch and road to the property.
The council also voted to reappoint Andy Dreher to the Planning and Zoning Commission and appoint Dakota Coburn to the seat held by Peter Newkirk, who is term-limited from serving on the panel.
The commission still has one vacant seat.