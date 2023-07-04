On June 23, Danny Johnson, a cornerback for the NFL's Washington Commanders, visited the East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council to donate money for two mentorship programs.
Johnson presented the council with a donation of $2,500 for the two mentorship programs: Better Men Today and Outstanding Mature Girlz.
Johnson is a 2014 alumnus of East Feliciana High School and a 2018 Southern University A&M graduate.
"Giving back to his community has always been a strong passion for Danny and we appreciate his generosity and great heart for giving back to his community," the group said in a news release.