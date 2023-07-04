danny johnson.jpeg

On June 23, 2023, Danny Johnson, center, presents a check to Darriell Hinton, left, and Rickie Collins at the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council for two of its mentorship programs.

 Provided photo

On June 23, Danny Johnson, a cornerback for the NFL's Washington Commanders, visited the East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council to donate money for two mentorship programs.

Johnson presented the council with a donation of $2,500 for the two mentorship programs: Better Men Today and Outstanding Mature Girlz.

Johnson is a 2014 alumnus of East Feliciana High School and a 2018 Southern University A&M graduate.

"Giving back to his community has always been a strong passion for Danny and we appreciate his generosity and great heart for giving back to his community," the group said in a news release.