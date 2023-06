Attending the 2023 Holy St. John's service at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, in Norwood, are members of Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238 and Progressive Chapter 186 Order of the Eastern Star, of Clinton; Pride of Baton Rouge 145, of Baton Rouge; Pride of Lafayette 240, of Lafayette; Light of Washington 184, of Opelousas; and Leonard Lodge 151, of Crowley.