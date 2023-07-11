On June 1, the Dining with Diabetes participants from the LSU AgCenter-West Feliciana Parish Office gathered for a reunion class.
The series was led by LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley. Dining with Diabetes is a program that helps adults at risk or with Type 2 diabetes manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control.
Participants attended weekly sessions that were held in March and then held the reunion session June.
For the reunion, Langley had prepared mini muffin meat loaves for the class to sample while sharing their SMART goals and listening to guest speakers.
Participants learned about and set specific measurable attainable, relevant and timely short-term goals in the first session. Every week after, the sessions started with participants sharing their SMART goals and if they had met their goal that week. Each session ended with setting a new goal.
At the reunion, Dr. Alex Davis, a local podiatrist, spoke to the group about the complications associated with diabetes. He told the group how important it is to check their feet and toes. He also addressed choosing the right shoe.
Dewana Bobo, who had been a part of session one, also spoke to the group. She shared her six Ps to managing diabetes: purpose-what is your motivation, prayer-for strength, plan-have a plan to make things a priority, peace-find something fun, planting and pruning-tend to and take care of yourself, and present-be in the moment and being mindful.
Several participants prepared fruit and yogurt parfaits, and Langley presented certificates of completion to the participants.
In each of the March sessions, students volunteered to prepare recipes in class or a food was provided by Langley.
For information about the nutrition programs in West Feliciana and East Feliciana Parishes, contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614, (225) 683-310 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.