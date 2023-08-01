Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health announced physician assistant Jeanne Pipsair has joined its St. Francisville clinic.
Pipsair received her bachelor of science in biological sciences from LSU and completed her physician's assistant degree through the Emory University School of Medicine’s physician assistant program. She joins Dr. Brooke Bock in the practice of pediatrics.
As providers of the statewide Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Network, Bock and Pipsair are connected to more than 300 pediatric specialists and other providers serving specialized pediatric care needs of Louisiana’s more than 1 million children.
In addition to general pediatrics, the practice specializes in allergies, asthma, growth and development, ADD/ADHD, and preventive care.
Dr. Ashley Lucas, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health pediatric medical director, said, "Dr. Bock is well known in the community for providing remarkable, personal care to area children. The addition of Jeanne Pipsair will complement the scope of services to the children of West Feliciana.”
Bock and Pipsair are accepting new patients. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available. Call (833) 225-HEAL (4325) or visit ololchildrens.org to schedule your child’s appointment.