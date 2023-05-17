The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted May 15 to seek bids for overlaying all or portions of 12 parish roads.
Jury President Louis Kent also named a committee to interview applicants for the post of parish manager, which is being held on an interim basis by the assistant manager and jury secretary, Yamesha Harris.
The jurors have not publicly discussed the roads slated for improvements this year, but a list circulated among the members listed the following:
- Gross Road, 1.97 miles in Juror Chrissie O’Quin’s district.
- East Avenue and W.T. Hall Road, 0.18 and 1.07 miles, respectively, in Juror Chris Hall’s district.
- Battle Road, 2 miles in Juror Ronald Johnson’s district.
- Billy Goat Road, 1.04 miles in Juror Jason McCray’s district.
- Midway Road, 2.5 miles in Juror Richard Oliveaux’s district.
- Pine Street, 0.15 miles in Juror Michael Cheatham’s district. The list also includes Andrews Lane but does not specify a distance.
- Winchester and Allen lanes, 0.7 and 0.68 miles in Kyle Fleniken’s district.
- Trinity Church Lane and Beechgrove Road, 0.7 and 2 miles, respectively, in Kent’s district.
Earlier in the month, the jury allocated $2.3 million to the overlay project, with $2 million coming from unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Jurors have said they were hoping to allot eight of the nine jurors enough money to overlay about 2 miles of roads in their districts with a two-inch thick layer of asphalt. Juror Keith Mills, who has only one gravel parish road in his district, would be left out of the program.
The list circulated at the meeting indicates that 4.18 miles of road of the planned 16 miles are not allocated, but the scope of the project will depend on the bids from interested contractors.
The committee to interview parish manager applicants will include O’Quin, Johnson, Fleniken, Public Works Director Gwen McCoy and Harris.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau resigned earlier this year, and Harris has been directing the day-to-day operations since.
Kent noted after the meeting that the jury’s choice to succeed Moreau possibly could hold the job for only six months because a new slate of jurors could be elected in the fall and seated in January.
Applying for the job were former Parish Manager John Rouchon, his brother, Anthony Rouchon, School Board member Richard Terrell, former Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, Sheddrick Armstead, James Chapman and Michael Amond.
On another matter, Kent announced that jury employees had cleaned up illegal dumping sites on Elliott and Scott Bar roads and installed cameras in an attempt to catch people dumping garbage and trash in the parish.
“East Feliciana Parish is not a dump,” Kent said.