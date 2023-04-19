Quad Area Clinton and Jackson Head Start began their recruitment in March with literacy activities, including: St. Patrick’s Day; a STEM project called “Where do rainbows come from?”; and a reading of "Dr. Seuss's ABC” by Nadine Rayford.
April continues the recruitment activities with “Week of the Young Child.” Special dress days were held: April 3, Music Monday-a rock star; April 4, Talented Tuesday/favorite prince/princess or pirates; April 5, Helpful Wednesday-favorite community helper, and the week ended with April 6, Artsy Thursday, a chance to wear as many colors as the students could.
A Fun Day with an egg hunt and more also was held.
Quad Area Head Start is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish. Applications can be found at Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12221 Jackson St., Clinton, (225) 683-3308; Audubon Regional Library, 12220 Woodville St., Clinton, (225)683-8753; and 2637 La. 10, Jackson, (225) 634-7408
Enrollment started March 1. Students must be 3 years old by Sept. 30, 2023.
Open registration is running at both Head Start sites 3585 La. 63, Clinton, (225) 683-4234; and 3531 Cottage St., Jackson, (225) 634-2813.