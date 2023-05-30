Quad Area Head Start held 2023 graduations in Clinton on May 15 and Jackson on May 16.
Parents, staff and foster grandparents welcomed upcoming kindergarten students as the procession ended.
Quad Area Head Start is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish. Applications can be found at Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12221 Jackson St., Clinton, (225) 683-3308; and at the Audubon Regional Library, 12220 Woodville St., Clinton, (225) 683-8753 or 2637 La. 10, Jackson, (225) 634-7408.
Enrollment started March 1; students must be 3 years old by Sept. 30, 2023.
Open registration is running at both Head Start sites:
- 3585 La. 63 Clinton, (225) 683-4234
- 3531 Cottage St., Jackson, (225) 634-2813