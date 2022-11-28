Michael Howell said he didn't mean to spend 18 years writing a 600-page reference book on Jackson, but he did mean to try and rescue the history of town and its people “from oblivion.”
Along the way, he said, he discovered “many surprising things” that are included in his new book, "Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana Volume II."
Speaking at the Jackson Harvest Festival, he explained that while the first book was about the history of the town the second is about documenting all the people who lived there in 1860 who “left a paper trail.”
“The history of Jackson, in its heyday, as a prosperous town with several educational institutions and a large population of highly-educated citizens has been all but forgotten,” he said.
Not only did the nation’s history affect Jackson but Jacksonians went on to take part in and affect the nation’s history, he said. Residents, including the president of Centenary College, who left for the Gold Rush of 1849, he said. One resident was a general in the War of 1812 and another, a free black woman, would run a successful business and own several pieces of property, he continued.
Dorothea Dix, who played an instrumental role in the founding or expansion of more than 30 hospitals for the treatment of the mentally ill, has a connection to Jackson as well as the Sazerac cocktail; and another resident founded a Utopian community on Long Island, New York, Howell listed as more examples.
Howell said while looking for something in one direction he discovered other things “going down rabbit holes” in new directions as he researched using “the census, court records, letters, newspapers and memoirs to name a few sources.”
When asked by an audience member about his sources, he said, “probate records could really give you a detailed view of a person, his household and how they lived.”
The book includes maps of the town showing homes, businesses and churches to enhance the facts and figures about the people documented.
Howell said he hopes the book will be a starting point for others to research the history of their families and that it will bring to light the “unique and significant history of the town of Jackson.”