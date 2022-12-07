The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury now has an ordinance regulating vehicle salvage yards, electing to place them in areas zoned for “light industrial” use.
Jurors voted Dec. 5 to amend its zoning ordinance to include several types of vehicle storage areas, including automobile wrecking yards, and to place additional restrictions on their placement and operations.
The action came more than a year after the owner of a tract off La. 10 east of Clinton inquired about putting a vehicle impoundment lot for police agencies on her property. At the time of the request, the jury had no regulations on vehicle storage facilities.
The request has generated opposition from other landowners in the area because it is near residential developments and the town’s Masonic cemetery.
The jury’s adoption of the zoning amendments has no immediate bearing on the proposal to store vehicles on the property near the cemetery, however. The owner would have to ask for a zoning change to operate her business there.
Until the jury acted on the amendments, the parish had no regulations on that type of operation, Jury President Louis Kent noted several times.
During a public hearing on the amendments, John Rouchon questioned why the vehicle yards would be allowed in light industrial zones, rather than heavy industrial zones.
Rouchon said he was speaking as a private citizen, not as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I haven’t seen a wrecked vehicle that isn’t leaking something,” Rouchon said in calling for tighter restrictions. “A junk yard gets out of hand really quickly.”
Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Josh O’Quin said ordinances from other parishes were used in developing the East Feliciana amendments.
Surveyor Jeff Moody criticized the jury for taking so long to develop the restrictions and for other actions involving the commission.
“I’m disappointed in the way you operate,” Moody said in prefacing his remarks. He also criticized District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla for not attending jury meetings to act as a legal adviser.
In other action, the jury:
- Agreed to submit a letter of support to the town of Gloster, Mississippi, in its effort to reopen a 34-mile long railroad track between Gloster and the town of Slaughter. Formerly part of the Illinois Central system, later the Canadian National, the abandoned line connects to two other railroads operating in East Baton Rouge and the Feliciana parishes. Gloster is applying for a federal grant to restore the tracks, which were last known as the Gloster Southern line.
- Approved a new fee schedule for building permits and inspections, as requested by building inspector Jeff Williams. Juror Chrissie O’Quin voted against the increases after no one could tell her how the fee schedule compares to other area jurisdictions.