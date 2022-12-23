Gathering early Dec. 15 in anticipation of Santa’s 6 p.m. arrival, families formed a line on the sidewalk and into the Jackson Fire Station across from the glowing Christmas lights on the lawn of the town hall with Christmas music coming from the gazebo.
Carrying on a tradition that reportedly began in the 1960s, Santa visited taking time to pose for pictures and hear what the children of the Jackson area wanted for Christmas.
The Jaycees were the first to invite Santa, and in the 1970s, the Jackson Lions began to host the festivities, according to Santa’s helper Jim Parker. The event is now jointly sponsored by the Lions, the Town of Jackson and the Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, he said.
Each child received a photo with Santa, a bag with fruit and candy, and a balloon from the Lions Club. Hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks were provided by the town and fire department. Cotton Fields Coffee Shop offered popcorn.
Trinity Baptist Church provided music. Lions Club family members, town employees and various volunteers also helped to make the event a success again this year.