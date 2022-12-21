Dawn and Murphy Rollins, 3727 La. 10, Jackson, decorate the family home to look like a gingerbread house, with a place to sit on a bench in the front yard. They had invited the public to take family photos among the decor.
On Dec. 10, Santa visited for pictures and people were allowed to enter a drawing for bicycles. A small pink bicycle was given in memory of Clara Carpenter and the small red bicycle in memory of Rhett Butler.
Winners were Emma-Kate Bennett, Cohen Brown, Ella Hutchinson and Luke Snyder.