Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary.
Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary.
Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission