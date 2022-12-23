xtra sccs group.jpg

Slaughter Community Charter players and coach ready for the Red Stick Bowl Dec. 17 include, from left, Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, SCCS head coach Patrick Clarkston, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion 'Happy' Perry.

 Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher

Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary.

Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.

