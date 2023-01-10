Silliman kindergarteners visited seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging Center in Clinton on Dec. 21, singing songs and delivering treats.
The children were from the kindergarten classes of Shaun Austin and Hannah Schmidt, with physical education teacher Jessi Morris accompanying them.
They joined seniors and staff in the dining area, greeting some seniors with hugs and an occasional fist bump. The kindergarteners sang three Christmas carols and then quoted Bible verses from Romans. They concluded their visit by handing out bags of treats for the seniors.