Slaughter Community Charter showed off its offense during a 33-14 win against Varnado on the road.
Ty’Kimion Ford scored three touchdowns with seven carries for 30 yards and was 9 for 14 for 168 yards.
Carson Baxter added 51 yards on five carries, Willie Bell had 11 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown and Thomas Carter Jr. scored once.
Also adding to the offense were:
Joshua Thomas: 3 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD;
Carson Baxter: 4 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD;
Tracy Harris: 2 catches, 24 yards. 1 TD.
Next up, SCCS will host Collegiate Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday.
Around the Felicianas
West Feliciana lost to Central 9-41. The Saints are set to play McKinley Friday.
East Feliciana beat East Iberville 40-12. They'll travel to Kentwood Friday for a 7 p.m. game.