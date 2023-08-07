Slaughter Community Charter students return to classrooms Community news report Community News Staff Author email Aug 7, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Slaughter Community charter sixth, seventh and eighth graders head to lunch. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Seventh and eighth graders line up for lunch at Slaughter Community Charter. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Slaughter Community Charter students play basketball in the gym during physical education class on Aug. 3, the second day of school. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Slaughter Community Charter School teachers Matthew McClain and Michael Cataldie wait for students during the first week of school. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Juniors in math class at Slaughter Community Charter. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Sophomores head to biology class on the second day of the new school year at Slaughter Community Charter. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Slaughter Community Charter seniors share a laugh on the second day of class. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Slaughter Community Charter students during lunchtime. Provided photo by Lauren Fletcher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Slaughter Community Charter School students returned to the classroom Aug. 2.Progress reports will go home Sept. 1 and homecoming is Sept. 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today