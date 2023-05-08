At the April 4 meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board, East Feliciana Public Schools presented the Slaughter Elementary School instructional leadership team with a banner to celebrate the school's achievement as one of five schools nationwide to be recognized as a National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Founder's Award finalist.
Founder’s Award finalists like Slaughter Elementary School are selected by NIET based on several factors, including their efforts to make instructional excellence the cornerstone of school improvement, plans for regular professional learning focused on real-time needs of teachers and students, creating a culture of collaboration and reflection, and leveraging teacher leaders and administrators to drive student growth, a news release said.
NIET’s partner schools, which include all East Feliciana public schools, have shown success in improving educator, student and school outcomes, the release said. Slaughter Elementary School, among other schools, has continuously elevated its educators through the use of NIET’s tools and resources to support instructional excellence and create career pathways.
"One of the most impressive results at Slaughter Elementary is the increase in the percentage of effective teachers from 69% to 96%. This increase is reflected in student academic achievement that consistently outpaces expectations and is closing achievement gaps," said NIET Chief Executive Officer Joshua Barnett. "The creation of a career path and powerful leadership roles for teachers is increasing access to educational opportunities and success for all students."