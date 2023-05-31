Southeastern Louisiana University student Tameron Turner, of Slaughter, has been selected as the first recipient of the Ochsner Nurse Scholars-Dr. Cheryl Woods Scholarship. Turner is a junior nursing major.
Ochsner Health created a scholarship in honor of the late Woods, former chief nursing officer of Ochsner Northshore, and alumna of Southeastern School of Nursing. Woods received her master of science in nursing degree from Southeastern in 2006, and her doctor of nursing practice degree in 2017. She had a distinguished nursing career spanning 26 years of experience, according to a news release.
Assistant Dean of Southeastern’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences Ken Tillman attended the scholarship presentation ceremony May 10.