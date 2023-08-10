Stop Pause And Pray, a non-profit organization against domestic violence and gun violence, is hosting a bike tour in East Feliciana Parish to unite the community against domestic abuse and gun violence.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 5720 La. 10 W., Jackson.
The nonprofit was started by a mother whose daughter died in a domestic violence incident and son died due to gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish and East Feliciana Parish.
Mary Foster hosted a march in Baker and several bike rides in Baton Rouge to raise awareness on violence within the community. Foster and Charles Daniels, of Geaux Bike Rides, are hosting the event, which provide bikes and food.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department and other agencies will be on hand.
For information, contact Mary Foster at (225) 577-3807.