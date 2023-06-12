East Feliciana High School seniors Frankiena Sensley, Chynna King and Patrionna Miller were recognized during the East Feliciana High School baccalaureate ceremony May 7 as Upward Bound TRIO scholars.
The Upward Bound Program at the Baton Rouge Community College is a college preparatory academic enrichment program for students ages 13-19 who share interest and aptitude for obtaining a college degree.
Upward Bound Program activities are conducted during the academic year as well as during the summer.
Participation allows students to enhance abilities to achieve their full academic potential.
Baton Rouge Community College hosts two Upward Bound Programs serving 120 high school students attending one of UB's target high schools: McKinley High, Capitol High or East Feliciana High.