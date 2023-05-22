The Louisiana Comeback Campus initiative from the Louisiana Department of Education recognizes schools that have improved their performance in math and/or English language arts from 2019 to 2022.
At the April 4 meeting, the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized Clinton Elementary School and Principal Laron McCurry for earning this designation for English language arts and Jackson Elementary School, Principal Megan Phillips, and Slaughter Community Charter School, Principal Stephanie Goudeau, for earning this designation for math.
Schools recognized are those that have decreased their rate of students scoring unsatisfactory on state assessments and increased their rate of students scoring mastery and above, a news release said.