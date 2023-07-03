The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will be hosting a boater education classes July 18 and July 22.
Participants may register for either day. The free class will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WFPSO substation. Lunch will be provided.
For July 18, visit https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192351.
For July 22, visit https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192354.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Certificate.
All boaters are encouraged to take a course. However, people born after Jan. 1, 1984, must successfully complete an LDWF-approved boater education course to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower, unless you are accompanied by someone over age 18 who has a successfully completed an LDWF-approved boater education course, if required.
That same age group also must successfully complete an approved boater education course to operate a personal watercraft. You must be age 16 or older to operate a personal watercraft.
Individuals must carry their certification of course completion while on the motorboat or personal watercraft.
If you are a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain, you are not required to take this course to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft.
Youth younger than age 10 may take a boater education course but are not eligible to be certified. They must retake the course to be certified when they reach 10 years of age or older.