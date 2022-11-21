Members of the Wednesday Club of Jackson recently celebrated the founding of the club with a 101st Anniversary Tea.
Held at Jackson's historic Millwood, circa 1840, in the home of club member Gayle Macdiarmid, the tea also commemorated the organization’s 1921 beginning, which was originally planned for December 2021 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
In its beginning, the historic club was primarily a book club and, of course, a social gathering. A member would present a report on the chosen book. The constitution says the club’s object “shall be for the social and mental improvement of its members.”
Not only was Jackson represented in the club’s membership, but members came from nearby and other communities.
Members sometimes came from East and West Feliciana parishes and also East Baton Rouge Parish, a tradition that continues today.
Members dressed more formally in the very early days and hats and gloves continued as the standard for decades. Refreshments were enjoyed at the conclusion of the program and in recent years, and except when hosting a tea, they have become lighter and presented less formally.
An unspoken rule was no alcohol was to be added to the punch.
Reflecting the educational history and character of Jackson, the club’s early and continuing membership included a number of teachers. If not in the beginning, at some early point the time chosen for monthly meetings was set to be shortly after school — from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — and remained that way for many years. The time has varied in more recent years. Members take turns (going alphabetically) hosting meetings, usually in their homes, and it was and is considered a privilege and a responsibility.
Over the years, the programs became more diverse. Some years, there was a field trip or luncheon. An annual picnic in May, the business meeting month before the summer break, was held at the nearby Audubon State Commemorative Area — a tradition for a number of years.
As the years passed, though still a somewhat rare occasion, the guest speaker was male.
In more recent years, not only was the guest speaker a man but some other men, mostly members’ husbands, were in attendance. The children and grandchildren of members were tolerated and encouraged at times.
Membership was and is limited to 30. Daughters and daughters-in-law were often high priority and proposed as new members when there was a vacancy. Also given preference were the wives of local ministers.
The Wednesday Club publishes an annual pocket-size yearbook that includes the constitution and bylaws, past presidents, members, honorary members, current officers, committees and details of the upcoming meetings.
Members sometimes served as president more than once when needed. The list of past presidents is like a peek through a window into an earlier time for Jackson and the region.
Committee members for the anniversary tea were chair Bobbie Odom, Emily Grimsley, Laurie Harrington, Pauline Rushing, Susan Vidrine and Julie Wicker.