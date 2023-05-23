Chip Tregle recently joined the West Feliciana Hospital board of directors.
Tregle is from Jefferson, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he graduated cum laude and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Tregle attended LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and became a naval surgeon assigned to the fleet marine force and completed three tours overseas. Tregle is board certified in emergency medicine and works in emergency services at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Ochsner Hospital.
Tregle married St. Francisville native Christian Daniel Tregle and has resided in West Feliciana for 16 years.
Additional board members continuing their service include Melvin S. Harvey Jr., senior vice president of commercial, construction and real estate lending for the Bank of St. Francisville; Olton Scott, pastor of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church; Mitch Brashier, southeast regional manager for Arthur J. Gallagher; Steve Terry, retired president of HUB International Gulf South; Rhonda Beauchamp, performance data analyst for North Oaks Medical Center; and Cecile Castello, retired deputy assistant secretary of Louisiana Department of Health.