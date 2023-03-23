The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury tabled a proposal March 20 to allow a private health clinic associated with the new parish coroner to use some of the space in the parish's Health Unit.
Dustin Logue, a nurse practitioner who operates three area clinics, wants to extend his South Louisiana Primary Health Care operation to the Health Unit, where the jury recently gave office space to Dr. Gene Thompson Jr., who took over as coroner after Dr. Ewell Bickham resigned in December.
Thompson’s main practice is a Baker clinic owned by Logue, who told the jury he envisioned opening a clinic in part of the building to provide “more access to health care for the residents of the town.”
The building also houses two programs supported by the state Health Department, the parish sanitarian and workers who offer the federally funded Women, Children and Infants nutrition supplement program.
Juror Chrissie O’Quin pointed out that most of the WIC employees work for the Police Jury.
Last year, the jury also agreed to let the East Feliciana Drug Awareness Council use some of the space for its activities.
A jury committee recently discussed Logue’s proposal but did not make a recommendation to the jury, and the discussion never reached an amount that Logue would pay in rent.
When the matter came before the full jury, Logue’s proposal received pushback from Rhonda Torrence, director of the drug council, and some of the employees working in the building.
They questioned how the building could be configured to conform to federal privacy laws for health care patients and how patients would be separated according to the service they would be receiving.
Logue said he operates with other agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish’s Chaneyville Community Center without privacy problems and envisioned working together with the WIC program.
Juror Chris Hall said he and other jurors are working on a plan to move the District Attorney’s Office into an old St. Helena Street furniture store the jury bought several years ago. The drug council program, which is affiliated with the District Attorney's Office, could be housed in it, too, Hall said.
“Give me a couple of weeks,” Hall said.
Logue said it is obvious that “a lot of people are pulling in opposite directions” and are probably not ready to move forward on adding a clinic to the building.
He said, however, he would participate in a walk-through inspection of the building with all parties concerned with its use.
Video poker in parish?
Earlier in the meeting, Torrence asked the jury to look into what it would take to bring video poker gambling back to the parish, providing jurors with figures of how much money is flowing into neighboring West Feliciana and St. Helena parishes from various types of video poker operations.
East Feliciana voters decided in a 1996 statewide election to do away with video poker, and Juror Richard Oliveaux said the parish likely would have to ask the state Legislature to pass a bill allowing for a new referendum.
Torrence said the “faith community” was instrumental in the 1996 video poker defeat, but drug council members would be willing to “go out to the faith community and explain why we think it would help.”