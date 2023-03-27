Black entrepreneurs from Wilson were honored March 18 at a dinner and fundraiser at the East Feliciana Early Learning Center in Clinton, with the theme "Watering Their Roots."
The event raised money to construct a basketball court next to a planned playground near town hall. Funds for the playground have already been secured through a grant, said Debra Thomas, community event coordinator for the fundraising dinner.
Following an opening prayer by the Rev. John Sanders, Wilson Mayor Marilyn Broadway, who said she was pleasantly surprised at the number of businesses operating in the community, welcomed all attending.
Board of Aldermen members Yvonne Allen and Pamela Armstead assisted in presenting entrepreneurs with framed certificates acknowledging their efforts and years in business.
Guest speaker Desiree Harris, Entergy’s customer service manager for Wilson, commended the businesses for their activities and contributions to the village and parish economies. She said Entergy “is proud to support Wilson” and will make sure that, although it is small, it will "always be seen and heard.”
Harris, a Southern University graduate, shared information on a program through Southern’s Office of Research to assist new businesses owners. She said the Louisiana Statewide Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Micro Enterprise Development Program provides help opening new businesses.
Honored Wilson businesses included:
- Beau’s Barber Shop owner Sammy Davis has been in business for five years
- Robin’s Carpets owner Willie Robins was honored for 30 years in business
- Baton Rouge Land Cleaning owner William Robins, 30 years
- Father and Sons Car Details, Leon Armstead Jr., five years
- TW Flooring, Tom Williams, 10 years
- Taxes by Marilyn LLC, Marilyn Fort, 20 years
- Diane’s Designs, Dena Allen, five years
- The Flippa Shack, Bradston Smith, five years
- Heavenly Creations, Yvonne Allen, 10 years
- C & N Handyman Services, Cheryl and Noble Green, 15 years
- Weatherspoon Trucking, Roy Wetherspoon, 20 years
- Divine & Blessed Events, Linda Kilbourne, 20 years
- Son’s Kitchen, Denice Lee, five years
- Creative Touch Hair Salon, Leola Cannon, 30 years
- Hollins Trucking, DeMarcus Hollins, 10 years
- C & E Barber Shop, Ed Smith Jr., 10 years
- Allen’s Logging, Hank Allen, 20 years
- Hills Trucking, Johnnie Hills, 40 years
- Conner Trucking, Jackie and Donald Conner, 20 years
- Nubian Goddess LLC, Christins Thomas, five years
- Ann’s Cakes, Patricia Wilkerson
- Hollins Mechanics, Charles Hollins
- Hardy’s Mechanics, David Hardy, 20 years
- J1 Protective Service, Bennie Charles Jr., 20 years
- A Weatherspoon Trucking, Arthur Weatherspoon, 18 years
- Neighborhood UHaul, Michael Ambeau, five years
- Weatherspoon Hauling, Donald Weatherspoon, 20 years
- Turner Carpentry, John Turner
- Brilliant Beginnings Child Development/Learning Center, Renee L. James, 15 years