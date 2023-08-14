Qualifying for races in the Oct. 14 election ended Thursday with local candidates lining up for area seats.
Louisiana voters will pick a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, and some local voters will select parish presidents, parish council members and other offices.
Eddie Lambert, a Republican, was reelected without opposition to the 18th District Senate seat.
Many local offices will be filled without a vote, too.
In Livingston Parish, Clerk of Court Jason B. Harris, Assessor Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor and Coroner "Ron" Coe were all reelected without opposition.
Candidates qualifying included:
BESE District 6
"Ronnie" Morris (R)
Jodi Rollins (R)
6th Senatorial District
"Rick" Edmonds (R)
Barry Ivey (R)
13th Senatorial District
Valarie Hodges (R)
"Buddy" Mincey Jr. (R)
37th Senatorial District
Randy Bush (R)
Ivan M. Scioneaux Jr. (I)
"Bill" Wheat (R)
64th Representative District
Kellie Alford (R)
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson (R)
"Garry Frog" Talbert (R)
71st Representative District
Walley Avara (R)
"Jim" Norred (R)
Roger Wilder III (R)
81st Representative District
Jason Amato (R)
Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley (R)
95th Representative District
Aaron Ellis (R)
Shane Mack (R)
Sheriff
Jason Ard (R)
Brett McMasters (R)
Parish President
"Jeff" Ard (R)
"Randy" Delatte (R)
Councilman District 1
Trevor W. Dunlap (R)
Richard W. Eppinett (R)
Shane Marler (R)
Lonnie Watts (R)
Councilman District 2
Ryan Chavers (R)
Kyle "Hoot" Parker (R)
Councilman District 3
Alli Castle (R)
Maurice "Scooter" Keen (R)
Brian Ross (R)
Billy Taylor (R)
Councilman District 4
Shelly Taylor (R)
John Wascom (R)
Councilman District 5
Joshua Ebarb (R)
Erin Sandefur (R)
Councilman District 6
Daniel "Dan" Burg (No Party)
David Danna (R)
John Mangus (R)
Travis Tharp (R)
Councilman District 7
Ricky Goff (R)
Eric Havard (R)
Councilman District 8
Kenny Bayhi (I)
Dean Coates (R)
Councilman District 9
Joseph "Joe" Erdey (R)
DeWayne Harmon (R)
Summer Smith (R)
Justice of the Peace
Lisa Hoover Cothern was elected justice of the peace for Ward 6, and Jessica Albarado was unopposed for justice of the peace in Ward 10. Timothy Ricks won the constable/justice of the peace seat for Ward 11.
Aldermen Town of Killian
Lyndon Hendley (R)
Ryan Kirkpatrick (R)
Larry LeMaire Jr. (I)