During a two-day spay and neuter clinic held at the Walker Animal Shelter and organized by the Dog People of Livingston Parish Group, 167 dogs and cats received the care and attention of a team of veterinarians and volunteers who staged the event.
Kat Vet of Ponchatoula veterinarians Dr. Kathleen Elstrott, Dr. Brooke Kaufmann and Dr. Gregory Payne and the staff from Kat Vet provided medical services including spaying and neutering.
The veterinarians also vaccinated and microchipped the animals, all for a cost of $35. Volunteers from Dog People of Livingston Parish Group assisted in checking in animals while working with the pet owners and returning the pets to the owners at the end of the day.
Scarlett Major, a member of the Walker City Council who works with the city’s Animal Shelter, said “everyone worked tirelessly from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. each day. We had pet owners who drove in from throughout the region and several related that they had driven for as much as two hours to attend this special clinic. It was most rewarding to be able to help host such an event that proved to be a real service to pet owners from throughout the area.”
“Special thanks are certainly in order for all the professional veterinarians and volunteers who made the clinic so successful. Without their help we could not have provided this important, and very successful, clinic to pet owners in the area,” Major said.