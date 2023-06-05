Two Livingston Parish public school students are winners in this year’s National ESS Art Contest.
Jacob Li, a student at Live Oak Elementary School, won the 3-5 grade competition, while Sherry Yang, a student at Live Oak High School, won the 9-12 grade competition. Both students earned a $500 check for themselves and their schools.
ESS is a national education management and staffing solution corporation that seeks to provide qualified substitute and permanent employees for school districts across the nation, according to a news release. ESS also provides training for applicants.
This year’s nationwide competition fielded 1,600 entries from students in grades K-12 who created original artwork representing the theme “If you could take a school field trip anywhere, where would you go?”
Seven ESS judges scored each submission based on artistic and technical skill, originality, adherence to theme and requirements, unique approach, and creativity of title. Five finalists were selected from each grade group (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12) based on the highest average scores from the judges.