Two Livingston parish students were named to the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2023. Class members were recognized at an April ceremony in the Capstone Gallery at Patrick F. Taylor Hall on the LSU campus.
Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.97.
The 12 seniors represent six LSU Colleges and eight are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. The Tiger Twelve Class of 2023 includes:
Andrew Larpenter, of Killian, was among the honorees. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Sara Martin, of Watson, graduated with a degree in sociology and political science.