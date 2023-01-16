On Jan. 4, The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate started its look back at some of our favorite and memorable photos. Here's part two of our year in review.
We've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers.
We hope you enjoy this walk down memory lane, and we encourage our readers to continue to submit photos that capture their experiences in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Here's part two of the list from July to December:
First, let take a look at photos taken by part-time photographer David Normand, who covered everything from a school gym fire to parades. We can always count on Normand for telling the story through his photographs.
One of Normand's photos shows the emotion on the faces of firefighters after fighting a fire at Live Oak Junior High gym.
Normand also took his camera to lots of fairs and festivals. In one photo at a Walker festival, he captured the happy faces of boys on a ride.
Next, take a look at our favorite photos taken by part-time Vic Couvillion, a longtime reporter who takes his camera to events to capture those special moments. He travels across the two parishes covering programs, fairs, dances and interviewing interesting people.
Couvillion also takes a lot of portraits when he's out and about. One of our favorite shows a family at a pumpkin patch.
Advocate photographers cover the area. Photojournalists Hilary Scheinuk, Michael Johnson and Travis Spradling shared some photos with our readers.
In November, Scheinuk shot a Denham Springs volleyball game, showing the stretched arms and emotion of a player.
Spradling was there when the new Southside Elementary School opened. Johnson captured Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney leaping to pass during a bowl game in December.
We received dozens of submitted photos from schools, clubs, churches, business and other groups. Many are from schools, including Woodland Park Magnet School. The Sunshine Ladies is another group that routinely contributes photos.