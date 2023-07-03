Sixty-three 4-H members from across Livingston Parish participated in 4-H Camp at Grant Walker Educational Center June 5-8 in Pollock.
They had the opportunity to participate in a track during the morning session of camp, including sessions on wetlands; hunter’s education; outdoor adventures, food and fitness; arts; science, engineering and technology; and water safety.
During the afternoon sessions, the campers had a variety of recreational activities to do, and at night, had free time to try out the swimming pool, dance, movies, arts and crafts or go shopping at the camp store.
Volunteers included Catherine Ducote, Lindsey Roshto, J.R. King and Scott Lee; and five junior counselors Renee’ Starns, Breeanah Sigler, Kailey Echols, Brayden Compton and Shane Nettles.