The end of the softball regular season means the start of the second season, the LHSAA playoffs. The seedings were released Thursday and, to no one’s surprise, Livingston Parish had all nine of its teams make the cut.
Of particular note, six of the squads are rated among the top contenders in their respective divisions.
“We’ve got some great coaches in our parish,” said Holden coach Raven Andrews, whose Rockets are the No. 1 seed in nonselect Division V.
In recent years, an aborted COVID-19 season has been the only thing able to slow down the Rockets, who are 19-10 and have won five state championships in the last six years.
“We’ve got some amazing athletes that put everything they have into this sport and its great to see our parish come together and do something (all teams making playoffs) so great with this sport.”
There are three representatives in nonselect Division I with No. 2 Live Oak (29-4), No. 6 Walker (17-9) and No. 21 Denham Springs (13-19). Live Oak lost at home April 4 to top-seeded St. Amant, but, with the Gators on the opposite side of the bracket, the Eagles can only see them again in the championship game.
“In the playoffs, you just survive and advance,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. “It's one game at a time. It doesn’t matter what’s written on the other team’s jersey. All that matters is that we do our job, and when we do that we’re a really good ballclub.”
Albany (23-3) is second-seeded in nonselect Division II while Division III features No. 3 Doyle (20-11) and No. 18 Springfield (12-15). French Settlement (20-10) checks in as the No. 4 seed in Division IV.
Last, but not least, Maurepas joins Holden in Division V, seeded 20th, the Wolves opened play with a 26-13 upset of No. 13 Saline on the road.
Congratulations to all of the parish softball teams.
Walker's Cook returning to LSU
Former Walker High basketball standout Jalen Cook completed paperwork last week for his transfer to LSU from Tulane.
Cook originally signed with LSU in 2019 after his senior season at Walker. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 29.8 points and was named the Gatorade Louisiana high school player of the year.
As a freshman, Cook appeared in 20 games, but didn’t get significant playing time. He transferred to Tulane, where he blossomed scoring a team-high 18.0 and 19.9 points per game in his two seasons with the Green Wave.
Cook, who was named first team all American Athletic Conference in both seasons at Tulane, will fill an immediate need for LSU and coach Matt McMahon.