Albany Upper Elementary School has been named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators for exceptional student achievement in 2022.
Albany Upper Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022. Up to two schools per state can be selected each year by their state education agency.
Livingston Parish has had two past selections — Eastside Elementary in 2018 and Frost Elementary in 2021.
“We are very proud of the work out teachers and staff are doing at Albany Upper Elementary. They’re dedication to the job and commitment to the children they serve are making a positive impact. Their efforts are much deserving of this recognition,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students. The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:
Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state
Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state
Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g., homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
The association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program Administrators, and their staff from each of the states and territories, charged with managing their state federal education program. They ensure compliance with federal regulations, but more importantly, work to see that all children — especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions — have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education.
Schools selected for this distinction must collectively exhibit the following common characteristics: a poverty rate of at least 35% for the selected year, demonstrated high academic achievement for two or more consecutive years, and met or exceeded state standards of Adequate Yearly Progress for at least two consecutive years.