On Nov. 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Christopher W. Wroten, O.D., of Amite, was reappointed to the Louisiana Medical Advisory Board. Wroten is an optometrist with Bond-Wroten Eye Clinic. He will serve as an optometrist.
The Louisiana Medical Advisory Board shall advise the Department of Public Safety and Corrections on the visual and/or physical condition of an applicant for a vehicle operator's license or of a licensed driver, insofar as any impairment or disability therein may hinder such person's ability to exercise ordinary and reasonable control in the operation of a motor vehicle, according to a news release.