On April 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana board.
Carlos O. Giron, of Amite, was appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Giron is the president and general manager of Arc Mechanical Contractors in Slidell.
The primary function of the council is to review and adopt the state uniform construction code, provide training and education of code officials, and accept all requests for amendments of the code, except the Louisiana State Plumbing Code.
The council establishes the requirements and process for the certification and continuing education of code enforcement officers, code enforcement inspectors, third-party providers and building officials, and it determines whether amendments to the state uniform construction code are justified, a news release said.