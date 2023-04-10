Springtime means busy calendar
After more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions and canceled events, this year's calendar is filling up with lots of festivals and activities.
Let us know if you have an event open to the public. Just email livingston@theadvocate.com by 4 p.m. Friday to get your news included in the following week's issue.
Church fairs, charity events, festivals and fundraisers are just a few types of events we will pubilize. Please include the who, what, when, where and why of your activity and contact information.
For more info, call (225) 603-1998.
Food Truck Fiesta comes to Denham Springs Antique Village
Denham Springs Main Street is hosting the city's first food truck festival Saturday.
Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Vendors participating include Jake’s Tacos, Jay Brees Goodie, Hurds Stirs, Big J’s BBQ, Munchie Wagon, Bean Dip Factory, Aspen Shave Ice and That’s A Wrap.
For more information, visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Arts Council reception April 22
Stop by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Denham Springs gallery exhibit before it ends April 22.
The Arts Council is hosting a reception for its artist of the year and student artists from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at its gallery, 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. On display are a variety of mediums chosen by artists. For more information, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Council on Aging membership drive underway
The Livingston Council on Aging's membership drive runs through May 12. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, or call (225) 664-9343.
Shredding event
The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day.
Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to the chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site.
- Watson Branch: 32340 La. 16, Watson, 9 a.m. to noon April 22
- Main Branch: 4743 Main St., Zachary, 9 a.m. to noon April 22