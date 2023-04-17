Thanks for your support
Having chronic kidney disease is no fun. It's a terrible disease that zaps your energy and leaves you weak and exhausted.
Thanks to the support of my readers, friends and family, I was able to walk in my first Baton Rouge Kidney Walk sponsored by the National Kidney Foundation Louisiana.
Friends designed and created Team Darlene Needs a New Bean's custom T-shirts and co-workers, friends and family stepped up to donate.
The walk is not only about raising money, but also raising awareness of this disease. Take time to visit the foundation's website to learn about the signs of CKD. Louisiana's CKD numbers are too high. Be kind to your kidneys by finding what you can do to keep them healthy.
Team Darlene Needs a New Bean led the walk, having the privilege of carrying the walk banner. It was a proud moment.
Food truck fest moved to April 22
Denham Springs Main Street has rescheduled its inaugural Food Truck Fiesta to April 22 due to inclement weather on April 15.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mattie St. in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Vendor participating include Jake’s Tacos, Jay Brees Goodie, Hurds Stirs, Big J’s BBQ, Munchie Wagon, Bean Dip Factory, Aspen Shave Ice, Thai Kitchen Hammond and That’s A Wrap.
For more information, visit denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Update in Walker
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson is holding a talk at 8 a.m. Thursday at Wholly Ground in Walker to discuss new things happening in the city. In addition, Matt Adams, of AT&T, will discuss his company's services in Livingston Parish.
To register, visit
https://business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/business-briefing-industry-update-8141.
Arts Council reception April 22
Stop by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Denham Springs gallery exhibit before it ends April 22.
The Arts Council is hosting a reception for its artist of the year and student artists from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at its gallery, 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. On display are a variety of mediums chosen by artists. For more information, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Council on Aging membership drive underway
The Livingston Council on Aging's membership drive runs through May 12. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, or call (225) 664-9343.
Shredding event
The Bank of Zachary is holding its annual Community Shred Day.
Bring personal documents that need to be destroyed to the chosen branch and they will be professionally shred on-site.
- Watson Branch: 32340 La. 16, Watson, 9 a.m. to noon April 22
- Main Branch: 4743 Main St., Zachary, 9 a.m. to noon April 22
Spring Fest set for April 29
The Denham Springs Spring Festival, held in the city's Antique Village, is set for April 29.
Held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the outdoor area will include hundreds of vendors, games, children's rides and food booths. Shop the Antique Village stores, view art exhibits, tour the Old City Hall exhibits and listen to music at the Old Train Station.